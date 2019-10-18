Two more patients die of dengue fever in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Two more patient loses there life in the Rawalpindi to dengue fever which has become a pandemic throughout the country, ARY News reported on Friday.

The two patients identified as 22-year-old Talha and 65-year-old Gul Muhammad were under treatment at a holy family hospital of Islamabad.

Moreover, the dengue virus has claimed another life in Karachi today, taking the death toll to 20 in the Sindh province.

A 20-year-old girl, a resident of North Karachi area, was under treatment at the private hospital of Karachi for the past few days, said hospital administration.

Read More: Number of dengue cases in Pakistan crosses 31000

Meanwhile, 165 patients in Rawalpindi and Islamabad have been tested positive for the disease today.

Earlier in the day, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said the National Plan for Eradication of Dengue will be announced soon.

Chairing a meeting in the federal capital on Friday, Zafar Mirza said dengue cases are now witnessing a decline in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Radio Pakistan reported.

The assistant said government institutions are in coordination to provide better and free treatment facilities to dengue patients.

He said fumigation and spray are regularly being carried out in the areas where the dengue cases are reported in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

