Dengue fever claims two more lives in Karachi, toll jumps to 37

KARACHI: Dengue fever on Saturday claimed two more lives in Karachi, taking the death toll from the mosquito-borne disease to 37, this year so far, ARY News reported.

The deceased were identified as Shehzad, 40-year old, resident of Korangi and Abdul Rafay, 60, resident of Shah Faisal Colony. Both were undergoing treatment at a private hospital of Karachi where they breathed their last, today.

With the recent deaths, the tally has jumped to 37 this year so far, while the number of dengue patients in Sindh has soared to 14,317.

Earlier on November 12, a three-year-old boy and 32-year-old Nadir had also succumbed to dengue fever in the metropolitan.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail had inaugurated an anti-dengue campaign in Karachi on Monday where he had announced the establishment of camps to conduct free blood tests of the citizens.

While inaugurating the campaign, Governor Ismail had announced that anti-dengue spray would be made across the metropolis while camps were being established to conduct free dengue test which costs at least Rs1600 in laboratories.

He had said that companies were stepping forward to invest in Pakistan. Ismail had said that the citizens had been facilitated to undergo free blood tests for dengue disease.

