Dengue fever claims another life in Karachi, death toll jumps to 12

KARACHI: The Sindh government has failed to curb the dengue outbreak as another patient lost her life on Tuesday after suffering from dengue virus in Lyari’s General Hospital in Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, 21-year-old Azra, a resident of Kiamari was shifted to Lyari General Hospital, a few days ago with complaints of dengue symptoms.

Azra lost her life today, succumbing to the deadly virus. With a recent death, the number of deaths has soared to 12 in Sindh, so far, said Dengue Surveillance Cell Sindh.

The mosquito-borne disease which may prove fatal if not diagnosed and treated in time has spread rapidly throughout Pakistan and has caused serious concern among the masses.

It is pertinent to mention here that the more than 16,000 dengue cases had been reported across the country this year, whereas, more than 6,000 cases were reported from Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

On the other hand, sources have claimed that the federal government has decided to conduct an investigation into the outspread of dengue fever.

The government would engage global institutions for holding an investigation into the spread of the deadly disease across the country.

