Dengue patients to be provided free treatment: Zafar Mirza

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza on Friday said that free medical treatment and diagnostic facilities will be provided to dengue patients at all the public hospitals in the federal capital, ARY News reported.

In a statement, Zafar Mirza said that his ministry was making all out efforts to prevent and contain dengue virus in the federal capital.

He said, “All hospitals were fully geared to manage dengue cases.” The special assistant added that the dengue patients brought from a village contiguous with Rawalpindi have been treated in Holy Family and Benazir Bhutto hospitals.

There has so far been no fatality from Dengue in Islamabad, he said and added that the dengue control cell was working round the clock.

Mirza noted that hospital based surveillance system was in place as soon as the patient reaches a hospital and confirmed for dengue fever the dengue control cell gets information from the dengue Dash board about patient profile, read the statement.

“The rapid response Team is immediately sent to the affected area to contain further spread by spraying and fogging in and around patient’s home and 48 houses around the home with an aim to kill the adult virus laden mosquitoes,” he added.

Mirza noted that social mobilization campaign has been launched through lady health workers to create awareness amongst the local communities to educate them on prevention against dengue and eliminating dengue vector breeding sites inside and around their homes.

He said that highest level of vigilance was being maintained and dengue prevention and control efforts were being closely monitored by his ministry.

