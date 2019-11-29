15,058 people affected with dengue virus across Sindh

KARACHI: The number of patients affected with a mosquito-borne dengue virus has reached up to 15,058 across Sindh, whereas, the toll stood at 14,011 in Karachi, ARY News reported on Friday.

The latest statistics were released by Dengue Surveillance Cell after the emergence of 107 new cases of the virus in Karachi, 8 in other districts of the province.

The surveillance cell confirmed 40 deaths in Karachi due to dengue virus.

Karachi, the metropolis has the biggest number of dengue victims within the province with the current affectees exceeding the figure of 14,011.

On November 24, it emerged that dengue cases in Pakistan exceed 50,000 as 229 people have been diagnosed with the dangerous virus primarily carried by female mosquitoes on last Sunday.

Read: Dengue cases significantly reduced due to joint efforts: Zafar

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza had said on October 29 that the government was committed to make Pakistan a dengue-free state.

Talking to journalists in Islamabad, Dr Zafar Mirza said, “Making Pakistan a Dengue free country is our main mission.” He said that had taken effective measures to control the mosquito-borne disease in the federal capital and Rawalpindi.

The special assistant further said that an efficient strategy was being pursued to control the disease throughout the country including in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Speaking on the occasion, Zafar Mirza said that fumigation was being carried out in the areas from where the dengue virus cases had been reported.

Comments

comments