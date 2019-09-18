48 more diagnosed with dengue in Karachi, tally jumps to 575 in a month
KARACHI: The dengue pandemic has claimed 48 more victims in the metropolis within a span of 24 hours, bumping the overall tally of those diagnosed with the harmful virus to 575 in a month, ARY News reported on Wednesday.
The mosquito-borne disease which may prove fatal if not diagnosed and treated in time has spread rapidly throughout Pakistan and has caused serious concern among the masses.
The overall tally of those infected and diagnosed with the virus in Karachi alone stands at 2008.
Lahore’s anti-dengue Drive during a routine survey found 73 houses in the vicinity of Cantt zone infested with larvae of the disease-carrying mosquitoes, ARY News reported on September 17.
During an outdoor surveillance operation, 4 places were found carrying infestation of the harmful virus.
A first information report (FIR) was registered against the residents of the vicinity under the ‘dengue act’.
More than 223 new dengue cases have also been reported during the last 24 hours in the federal capital Islamabad.