Dense fog disrupts trains’ schedule

KARACHI: Dense fog and bad weather conditions on Sunday badly disrupted rail traffic across the country, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson of Pakistan Railways, the departure of Pak Business Express and Millat Express from Karachi was canceled due to foggy weather. He maintained that the passengers will be adjusted in other trains on the same ticket. The spokesperson further said that the passengers could also get 100 per cent refund of their deposited amount.

It is pertinent to mention here that the arrival and departure of major trains running between Lahore-Karachi and other sections continue delaying for hours due to the extreme weather conditions and poor visibility.

Earlier today, dense fog had engulfed motorways and the National Highway in various parts of Punjab and upper Sindh.

The road traffic had been disrupted owing to poor visibility caused by dense fog in different parts of Punjab including Lahore. Motorway section M-2 from Islamabad to Lahore had been closed for traffic due to poor visibility caused by dense fog, a spokesperson of the Motorway Police had said.

Motorway from Multan to Khaniwal and section M-5 from Rohri to Multan had also been closed due to fog, according to the motorway police.

