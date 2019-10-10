‘Depression is root cause of mental diseases’: Dr. Yasmin

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Thursday attended a ceremony and an awareness walk held in connection with ‘World Mental Health Day’ at Punjab Institute of Mental Health, ARY News reported.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that purpose to observe ‘World Mental Health Day’ was to ensure looking after of mental health patients.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, she said that depression was root cause of mental disease and added, “Life is the trust of Allah Almighty and mental stress often leads to different diseases.”

The minister maintained that trend of suicide was highly deplorable in the world especially in Pakistan. The provincial minister directed the Principal SIMS to launch a helpline to facilitate the family members of mental health patients within a week.

She said that patients of mental health deserve special attention.

