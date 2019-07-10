QUETTA: Deputy Collector Customs Abdul Qudoos Sheikh’s murder yesterday (Tuesday) will enter the investigations phase told the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

An investigation team will start probing the matter formally into the homicide said SSP Investigations Asad Nasir.

The investigation team will work under the SSP who revealed that 3 people were in custody in relation to the murder and are currently being interrogated.

SSP investigations further revealed that the accused have been taken under physical remand for further inquiry.

Read More: Alleged killer of TV anchor Mureed Abbas shot himself: police

The Investigation team will visit the place of the murder and collect evidence from the site.

Deputy Collector Customs Quetta Dr Abdul Quddus Sheikh, who was severely beaten up by suspected smugglers earlier this week, passed away on Tuesday morning at a hospital in Karachi.

Dr Sheikh was attacked at Gahi Khan Chowk when he was returning home after seizing smuggled goods during an operation in the Kolpur area of Quetta.

According to customs officials, unidentified men had stopped his car at gunpoint, beat him up severely and fled. They had said that action against the attackers had been initiated after registration of an FIR as they had challenged the writ of the state.

Comments

comments