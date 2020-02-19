DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Wednesday registered case into police van bomb blast in Dera Ismail Khan, yesterday.

The case was registered on the complaint of SHO Kalachi Atta Muhammad Chaudhry against nine accused. Charges of murder and terrorism have been included in the case.

A blast targeting a police had van martyred a policeman and wounded two others in Kalachi, DI Khan on Tuesday.

According to local police, the police vehicle was targeted, when the policemen were on their way to discharge their duties in anti-polio campaign.

Getting the information rescue teams had reached the spot and shifted injured and the body to nearby medical facility.

In a separate terror attack in DI Khan in July, last year, at least nine people including four policemen were killed and scores of others were injured in shooting and blast attack in Dera Ismail Khan.

A suicide blast at District Headquarters Hospital D.I. Khan also injured 15 people.

