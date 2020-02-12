Terrorist attack at police check-post in DI Khan foiled

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Security forces on Wednesday foiled a terror attack on the Police check post in the jurisdiction of Saddar police station, DI Khan, ARY News reported.

As per details, as many as 10 to 12 terrorists, riding motorcycles attacked Pota check-post with latest weapons including rocket launchers.

In retaliatory fire by the police personnel deployed at the post, the terrorists fled the scene. Following the attack, dozens of suspects were taken into custody by the police in search operation in the adjoining areas of the post.

Further investigation into the matter was underway.

In a separate terror attack in DI Khan in July, last year, at least nine people including four policemen were killed and scores of others were injured in shooting and blast attack in Dera Ismail Khan.

A suicide blast at District Headquarters Hospital Dera Ismail Khan also injured 15 people.

At least two policemen were martyred when armed terrorists had opened fire at a check post in Dera Ismail Khan district. According to reports, the incident took place at Kotla Syedan police post in DIK district.

