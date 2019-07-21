PM Imran, President Alvi condemn terrorist attack in DI Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the loss of lives, ARY News reported.

The prime minister prayed for the eternal peace of departed souls and bereaved families to bear the loss with equanimity, said PM office media wing in a press release.

He also directed for provision of best medical treatment to the injured and also prayed for their early recovery.

President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday also strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Dera Ismail Khan and expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives.

Read More: Nine including four policemen killed in DIK terror attack

The president prayed for the high ranks of Shuhada and the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

At least nine people including four policemen were killed and scores of others were injured in shooting and blast attack in Dera Ismail Khan.

A suicide blast at District Headquarters Hospital Dera Ismail Khan also injured 15 people.

At least two policemen were martyred when armed terrorists opened fire at a check post in Dera Ismail Khan district. According to reports, the incident took place at Kotla Syedan police post in DIK district.

Comments

comments