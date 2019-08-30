Derailment of Rehman Baba Express leaves at least 10 passengers injured

TOBA TEK SINGH: At least ten passengers got injured when the engine and four bogies of the Rehman Baba Express derailed in Toba Tek Singh in the wee hours of Friday.

According to details, Karachi to Peshawar bound train met an accident near Toka Tek Singh, resulting in injuries to at least 10 passengers. The injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) for treatment.

According to the sources, the incident took place due to negligence of driver Sagheer Ahmed, who was the driver of freight train actually.

Following the incident, rescue teams reached the spot and managed to restore railway traffic after repair of the track.

On July 11, At least eleven people were killed and more than sixty injured when Quetta bound Akber Express collided with goods train at Walhar near Sadiqabad.

According to DPO Rahim Yar Khan Umer Salamat, the rescue operation was carried out soon after the derailment. The bodies were recovered from the bogies through hydraulic cutters.

Injured were shifted to the hospitals of Sadiqabad and Rahim Yar Khan where an emergency was declared.

