Designer Ali Xeeshan ties the knot

Designer Ali Xeeshan, known for his elaborate bridal wear, tied the knot in a ceremony in Islamabad on Sunday.

A selfie of the newly-married couple went viral on the internet. Later, pictures and videos from the occasion started doing rounds on social media.

Soon after, wishes poured in for the newlyweds. “Lots and lots of love to my pal Ali Xeeshan on tying the knot with this beauty,” wrote designer Khadijah Shah on her social media handle.

The designer wore an off-white sherwani to mark the festive occasion while his wife Myrah Khan stunned in a blush pink and gold wedding wear with statement jewelry.

Xeeshan and his wife were seen dancing in one of the clips.

Many celebrities including model Hasnain Lehri and director Ammara Hikmat were also in attendance.

