Dexamethasone drug disappears from markets in Lahore

LAHORE: Dexamethasone, a steroid drug that has shown to be effective in the treatment of critical Covid-19 patients, has reportedly disappeared from markets in Lahore.

The otherwise widely available cheap Dexamethasone tablets are being sold for Rs1,000 to Rs1,500 per packet in the black market as the profiteers have hoarded huge quantities of medicine.

Health experts, however, have warned against the use of the drug without a registered medical practitioner’s advice saying it could prove potentially hazardous to one’s health.

Earlier, on June 18, the Ministry of National Health Services had announced that the drug will only be sold to customers having a valid prescription issued by a registered medical practitioner.

“All pharmacies shall ensure uninterrupted supplies and availability of the drug at the price fixed by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan. The drug shall be sold only to customers with valid prescription,” read a notification issued by the ministry.

“Pharmacies and distributors are hereby directed to maintain the sale and purchase of the drug and submit the record, along with hard copies of prescriptions to the Inspector of Drugs on a fortnightly basis.”

