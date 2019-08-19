DG health Sindh directs to avoid using plastic bags in govt hospitals

KARACHI: Director General (DG) Health Sindh Dr Masood Solangi has directed all the hospitals being operated under the government’s umbrella, not to use plastic bags with immediate effect.

In a letter penned to the Medical Superintendents of the different government hospitals, Dr Solangi has asked the administration to shun using plastic bags in the hospitals.

“Paper or cloth bags should be used as an alternative”, the letter read.

Dr Solangi vowed to make sure implementation of the CM Sindh orders in this regard.

Earlier, the Sindh government had announced plans to make the province a plastic bag-free by October 2019.

“There would be a complete ban on making, selling and use of polythene bags from October 01 this year,” said Advisor to CM on environment Murtaza Wahab while launching an awareness campaign in Karachi.

While talking to media Murtaza Wahab had said that an awareness campaign has been started by Sindh government against the plastic bags in this regard. He said that almost 50 percent of stormwater drains in Karachi are choked due to plastic bags.

He had also urged all stakeholders to cooperate with the Sindh government in making the province plastic-free. He had also distributed cloth bags among masses in Clifton, Karachi.

