RAWALPINDI: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Tuesday expressed sorrow over the killing of private TV anchor Mureed Abbas, ISPR reported.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), DG ISPR took to Twitter, saying “Saddened to know about the assassination of TV anchor Mureed Abbass. May Allah bless his soul.”

Saddened to know about the assassination of BOL TV young anchor Mureed Abbass. Share the grief of bereaved family and BOL TV administration. May Allah bless his soul. Aamen. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) July 9, 2019

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also condemned the killing of Mureed Abbas and directed Sindh govt to arrest the killers.

Earlier today, a private TV channel anchor Mureed Abbas Khar was gunned down in Karachi.

Mureed Abbasi Khar, a renowned anchor at a private news channel, was killed in a gun attack reportedly took place in Khayaban-e-Bukhari neighbourhood of Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area of the metropolis.

Police officials claimed that a financial dispute turned into a violent fight between friends. Mr Khar has received bullet wounds and taken to a private hospital. Later, he was shifted to Jinnah Hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

Dr Seemi Jamali, the head of Karachi’s Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), confirmed deaths of the two persons.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) South said that the firing was lodged by persons in a car which killed at least two people. The second deceased person was identified as Khizer.

The SSP East added, “The person who opened fire on Mureed Abbas was known to him.”

On the other hand, hours after killing renowned TV anchorperson, Mureed Abbas Khar, as the alleged killer Atif Zaman has shot himself inside his house during a police raid at his house.

“The alleged killer has shot himself when a police team arrives in at his residence,” officials said.

