Speculations over Army Act amendment are incorrect: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Director-General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Wednesday refuted media reports circulating around for an amendment in Pakistan Army Act by terming it ‘incorrect’.

Asif Ghafoor ruled out speculations over an amendment in military regulations under consideration in order to implement the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) verdict for allowing Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav the right to file an appeal in a civilian court.

The spokesperson in his latest tweet admitted that the higher authorities are mulling over ‘various legal options for review and reconsideration of the case’ related to Jadhav. He clarified that the final status shall be shared in due course of time.

Speculations for amendment in Pak Army Act to implement ICJ verdict regarding convicted Indian terrorist Cdr Kulbushan Jadhav are incorrect. Various legal options for review and reconsideration of the case are being considered. Final status shall be shared in due course of time. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) November 13, 2019

Earlier in the day, it emerged that Pakistan in compliance with the International Court of Justice’s condition to allow alleged Indian spy, Kulbhushan Jadhav, the right to file an appeal in a civilian court is amending its laws accordingly.

The sources further revealed that the case being tried under the military courts and the Army Act regulations forbade such individuals or groups from filing an appeal and seeking justice from the civilian court but a special amendment was being made for the Indian naval officer.

It is pertinent to mention here that the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in its verdict on Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case had rejected most of the remedies sought by India.

The court, in its verdict, had rejected a number of Indian demands including annulment of military court decision convicting Jadhav, his release and safe passage to India.

The ICJ, however, directed Pakistan to provide effective review and reconsideration of his conviction and sentences according to its own justice system.

Pakistani security agencies on March 24, 2016, apprehended Kulbhushan Jadhav as an ‘on-duty RAW agent’ from Balochistan. Jadhav confessed, in his statement, that he is currently a serving officer in the Indian Navy, working for the covert agency to destabilize Pakistan ─ a claim India has denied.

