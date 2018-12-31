DG ISPR declares 2019 year of progress

RAWALPINDI: The Director General (DG) Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Monday termed 2019 ‘year of progress’ and added that united we shall consolidate our success.

In a tweet on the eve of new year, Major General Asif Ghafoor said, “In our national pursuit for a peaceful, prosperous & vibrant Pakistan, 2019 is year of progress. May Allah continues His blessings upon us.”

In our national pursuit for a peaceful, prosperous & vibrant Pakistan, 2019 is year of progress. United we shall consolidate our successes,IA. May Allah continues His blessings upon us. Amen.

Salute to resilient Pakistanis & Martyrs.

🇵🇰#YearOfProgress2019#ہمیں_آگے_ہی_جانا_ہے pic.twitter.com/RkcHvfwr9m — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) December 31, 2018

He also presented salute to the martyrs and resilient Pakistani nation.

It is pertinent to mention here that Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, on December 13, had reiterated his resolve for continued support to all state institutions for peace, stability and progress of the homeland, in best interest of the people of Pakistan, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Chairing the 216th Corps Commanders’ Conference at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, the COAS said army will continue its support to all state institution for peace and stability of the beloved homeland.

Comments

comments