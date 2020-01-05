Pakistan not to be part of any process that disturbs regional peace: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan will not be part of any process that disturbs the peace in the region, Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said on Sunday while commenting over the recent developments in the Middle East.

While talking exclusively to ARY News, the military spokesperson, Major General Asif Ghafoor said the regional scenario has changed after the killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani and Pakistan’s Foreign Office (FO) had given its statement over the incident.

The spokesperson clarified that the country will not become part of any process that will disturb the peace of the region. He added Pakistan desires regional peace but it will not compromise on its national security.

India has chosen a path which brings it to the brinks of destruction, whereas, the role of Pakistan should be taken in positive angle for its efforts to the regional peace, he said.

“In this scenario, Prime Minister [Imran Khan] and the Army Chief [General Qamar Javed Bajwa] has adopted a very clear stance that Pakistan will not allow its soil to be used against anyone and play its strong role for regional peace.”

“Our region has faced many issues in term of security and continues its efforts for establishing peace for the last four decades. Pakistan has adopted all steps that promoted peace and also plays a major role in the Afghanistan reconciliation process. On the other hand, India had exhibited aggression which Pakistan had answered by bringing down its two fighter jets. The neighbouring countries had reached at the brinks of war on February 27 last year where Pakistani armed forces proved its capabilities.”

He detailed that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had held discussions with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on two points in the telephonic conversation [on January 3]. Ghafoor said COAS had urged for de-escalating tensions between the countries in the region. COAS Bajwa had also urged to avoid such actions which led the region to another war, added the DG-ISPR.

“Army Chief had also told him to avoid such steps which could interrupt the Afghanistan reconciliation process. COAS has an important role in bringing improvements to the regional situation and Pakistan achieves peace targets after rendering many sacrifices.”

Commenting over rumours being spread on the social media platforms, Asif Ghafoor urged the nationals and media houses to accept the national stances which came from the reliable sources.

He clarified the US government talked to Pakistan for the resumption of the military training programme which was suspended for the last four to five months. The spokesperson added that it is the part of propaganda [against Pakistan] for linking the ongoing talks with the recent developments [in the Middle East]. He reiterated the country will not be part of any process that destroys regional peace.

“I have heard the statements of the Indian army chief. He is the newly appointed army chief and busy in making his place right now. He is completely aware of the regional situation and [the capabilities] Pakistani forces. Our forces knew well how to defend our country and India is well-aware about it too. We will not make any compromises on national security. Indian army chief must stop continuing atrocities in occupied Kashmir instead of threatening us. We will play our role efficiently for the establishment of peace in the region under the government’s policies and the nation’s support.”

Comments

comments