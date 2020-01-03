COAS Bajwa, Mike Pompeo discuss Middle East escalation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday telephoned Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and discussed possible implications of a recent escalation in the Middle East, ISPR said in a statement.

Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a Tweet said, “COAS received a telephone call from US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Regional situation including possible implications of the recent escalation in the Middle East was discussed.”

COAS emphasised need for maximum restraint and constructive engagement by all concerned to de-escalate the situation in broader interest of peace and stability. COAS also reiterated the need for maintaining focus on success of Afghan Peace Process.(2of2). — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) January 3, 2020

COAS emphasized need for maximum restraint and constructive engagement by all concerned to de-escalate the situation in the broader interest of peace and stability. COAS also reiterated the need for maintaining focus on the success of the Afghan Peace Process, he Tweeted.

امریکی وزیرخارجہ کا آرمی چیف جنرل قمر جاوید باجوہ سے ٹیلی فونک رابطہ امریکی وزیرخارجہ کا آرمی چیف جنرل قمر جاوید باجوہ سے ٹیلی فونک رابطہ — جنرل باجوہ کو قاسم سلیمانی سے متعلق امریکی اقدام پر آگاہ کیا — ایران خطے میں صورتحال کو کشیدہ کررہا ہے — خطے میں امریکی مفادات کا تحفظ کررہے ہیں، امریکی وزیر خارجہ پومپیو#ARYNews #Soleimani Posted by ARY News on Friday, January 3, 2020

Earlier, Mike Pompeo in a tweet on Friday said, “Iran’s regime actions in the region are destabilizing and our resolve in protecting American interests, personnel, facilities and partners will not waver.”

#Pakistan‘s Chief of Staff General Bajwa and I spoke today about U.S. defensive action to kill Qassem Soleimani. The #Iran regime’s actions in the region are destabilizing and our resolve in protecting American interests, personnel, facilities, and partners will not waver. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 3, 2020

Pentagon’s statement

The Pentagon said that Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, was killed early on Friday in a US airstrike on his convoy at Baghdad airport.

Top Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis was also killed in the attack, a militia spokesman said.

“This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans,” the Pentagon said in a statement. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards confirmed in a statement that Soleimani was killed.

Iraqi paramilitary groups said on Friday that three rockets hit Baghdad International Airport, killing five members of Iraqi paramilitary groups and two “guests”.

The rockets landed near the air cargo terminal, burning two vehicles, killing and injuring several people.

Zarif’s response

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday the assassination of Iran Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani was, “an extremely dangerous and foolish escalation.”

“The US bears responsibility for all consequences of its rogue adventurism,” he said in a post on Twitter.

Soleimani, who has led the foreign arm of the Revolutionary Guards and has had a key role in fighting in Syria and Iraq, acquired celebrity status at home and abroad.

Soleimani became head of the Quds Force in 1998, a position in which he kept a low profile for years while he strengthened Iran’s ties with Hezbollah in Lebanon and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government.

