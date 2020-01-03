Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Javad Zarif says US responsible for consequences of ‘rogue adventurism’

Javad Zarif US Airstrike

TEHRAN: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday the assassination of Iran Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani was, “an extremely dangerous and foolish escalation.”

“The US bears responsibility for all consequences of its rogue adventurism,” he said in a post on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Pentagon had confirmed that in an airstrike in Baghdad it had killed Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force.

“This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans,” the Pentagon said in a statement. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards confirmed in a statement that Soleimani was killed.

Iraqi paramilitary groups said on Friday that three rockets hit Baghdad International Airport, killing five members of Iraqi paramilitary groups and two “guests”.

The rockets landed near the air cargo terminal, burning two vehicles, killing and injuring several people.

Soleimani, who has led the foreign arm of the Revolutionary Guards and has had a key role in fighting in Syria and Iraq, acquired celebrity status at home and abroad.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Punjab governor praises initiation of second phase of Pak-China FTA

Pakistan

$200m UAE support manifests strong economic ties, says Firdous

Pakistan

CNIC condition for buyers to be enforced by next month: Shabbar Zaidi

International

US says it kills top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in air strike


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close