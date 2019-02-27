LIVE: DG ISPR addresses media after PAF shoots down two Indian jets

RAWALPINDI: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor is holding an important press conference in the wake of Pakistan’s robust response to Indian aggression.

The DG ISPR is explaining the course of Pakistan’s strike earlier today, wherein Pakistan Air Force shot down two Indian jets and arrested all the three pilots.

“Since today morning activity has been ongoing at LoC. This morning PAF engaged six targets across LoC from within Pakistani airspace,” the DG ISPR said.

DG ISPR has dismissed the Indian media reports about the crash of Pakistan’s fighter jet F-16 inside India.

The military spokesperson asserted, “Pakistan’s armed forces have capability, resolve and nation’s support. But because we are a responsible state and we want peace, therefore, we first decided to not attack any civilian target.”

