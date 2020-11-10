DG Khan accident: 19 people confirmed dead as vehicle plunges into canal

DERA GHAZI KHAN: A loader rickshaw carrying family members near Basti Jamal Shah overturned and fell into a water canal in which 19 people have been confirmed to have died while the search continues for missing ones, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The rickshaw was carrying at least 28 passengers of same family to a wedding ceremony, rescue authorities confirmed, which accidentally fell into Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) in DG Khan. Rescue teams have so far been able to recover at least six people alive from the stream while, according to the latest reports, they have confirmed having found 19 bodies.

Rescue operations continue to find missing three people whose whereabouts have yet to be established.

It may be noted that the loader rickshaw carried about 28 passengers en route to a wedding function.

Earlier in the day, rescue sources told ARY News that the rickshaw accidentally fell into CRBC in DG Khan. By then the rescue officials had pulled out four people alive from the canal, whereas, three dead bodies were retrieved so far.

Earlier in September, at least seven people had lost their lives and several injured when a passenger bus plunged into a deep ravine near Ejazabad in Chakwal district.

Rescue 1122 had reached the spot to retrieve the victims from the gorge and shifted the wounded persons to a nearby hospital for medical aid. The deceased included four women and three male passengers.

