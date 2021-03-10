DG Rangers Sindh analyses security threats to Karachi in LEA session

KARACHI: The Director-General of Rangers Sindh Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhary chaired Wednesday a high-level huddle to discuss the security situation in the port city considering threats of possible terrorist attack plots, ARY News reported.

The huddle was attended by Commissioner Karachi Navid Ahmed Shaikh, Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Sindh’s Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Omer Shahid Hamid, and other law enforcement agencies’ top brass were present in the moot.

The session deliberated over the security threats posed to the metropolitan city and concluded all the pre-emptive steps to ensure people’s security will be taken.

Moreover, the huddle further discussed the security arrangements in the recent Pakistan-South Africa cricket series and the Pakistan Super League matches and commended the fool-proof measures.

READ ALSO: Karachi: LEAs initiate Lyari shooting incident probe

Separately on the security situation earlier today, a police investigation team launched a probe of yesterday’s firing incident in Lyari with different angles, confirmed investigation officials.

The car which was targeted in the incident belonged to the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB).

The casings of 9MM bullets found from the crime scene were not matched with any previous crime incident, investigation officials said. “The accused have used a new weapon in the crime,” according to officials.

“Geofencing of specific spots has also been completed,” investigation officials said.

Comments

comments