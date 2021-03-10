Karachi: LEAs initiate Lyari shooting incident probe

KARACHI: An investigation team of the police has launched investigation of yesterday’s firing incident in Lyari with different angles, quoting investigation officials, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The car which was targeted in the incident belonged to the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB).

The casings of 9MM bullets found from the crime scene were not matched with any previous crime incident, investigation officials said. “The accused have used a new weapon in the crime,” according to officials.

“Geofencing of specific spots has also been completed,” investigation officials said.

“A route map about movement of the accused also being prepared and footage of the cameras in their route will be collected for the probe,” officials added.

Two people, including a foreign national, sustained injuries after two unidentified gunmen, riding on a motorbike, opened fire at a car in Karachi’s Lyari on Tuesday morning.

The incident took place near the Kamela stop in Baghdadi police station jurisdiction. The injured were taken to Civil hospital in Karachi.

The second man injured in the shooting was a passerby, according to police.

