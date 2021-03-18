DG Rangers Sindh reviews law and order situation in late-night surprise visits

KARACHI: Director General (DG) Rangers Sindh Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhary visited different areas of the city late at night to review the law and order situation, ARY News reported on Thursday.

DG Rangers Sindh Major General Iftikhar Hassan visited different areas of North Nazimabad and Orangi Town and inquired about the problems being faced by the common people.

Seeing the DG Rangers in the area, a large number of people gathered around him. Major General Iftikhar Hassan also had tea with the residents at a local hotel during his visit.

Speaking on the occasion, DG Rangers Sindh assured the people that their safety and security is top priority of the paramilitary forces.

It is pertinent to mention here that a Rangers personnel was martyred and others sustained injuries as a result of a blast reported near the city’s Orangi Town area.

Read more: CCTV footage of blast near Rangers vehicle in Karachi surfaces

According to police, the blast took place near a Rangers vehicle that was moving through the Mominabad area of Karachi’s Orangi Town. Two Rangers officials and three other people who were present at the blast site were injured in the Karachi blast.

