Diabetes, blood pressure of Nawaz in control: Dr Asim

LAHORE: Jinnah Hospital Lahore Medical Superintendent Dr Asim Hameed on Sunday said diabetes and blood pressure of deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif was in control, ARY News reported.

“Daily medical tests of Nawaz Sharif are being conducted and he will use the same medicines for the diseases which were recommended earlier,” Dr Asim Hameed said in a statement.

He said he had sought details of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo’s treatment in other hospitals. He said he had informed his family and jail officials about his health condition.

The MS apprised the media that as per instructions of the Ministry of Interior only relevant people were being allowed to meet.

He said after finalisation of the medical reports the medical board will send them to the Ministry of Interior.

PML-N leaders Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz visited former premier Nawaz Sharif at Jinnah Hospital on Saturday.

The daughter of incarcerated ex-premier, Maryam expressed concerns over shifting his father to Jinnah Hospital instead of taking him to Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) against recommendations of the medical board, she asserted while talking to reporters.

The detained supremo of the PML-N, was shifted to Jinnah Hospital of Lahore on Friday owing to his illness, after the government of Punjab on Thursday issued a notification to shift Nawaz Sharif to the hospital from Kot Lakhpat jail.

Sharif had expressed discomfort over facilities being provided in the VVIP block of the hospital. Foolproof security measures were taken to ensure Nawaz’s safe stay in the hospital, beside the setup of a private room.

