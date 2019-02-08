Nawaz suffering from cardiac problem: medical report

LAHORE: The special medical board, constituted to examine health of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, has determined that Sharif was suffering from a cardiac problem and required treatment for his ailing, ARY News reported.

The board quoted the Thallium scan test report of Nawaz Sharif as stating that the former PM was suffering from angina.

It recommended that Sharif be shifted to a hospital where all such facilities were available.

The medical board said medical history of the PML-N leader as well as his current test reports should be kept in view before further treatment.

Read also: Nawaz Sharif moved to jail amid tight security

“The current condition of Sharif can be discussed with his personal doctors who had been treating him in the past,” the board suggested.

Here are the medical reports of Nawaz Sharif

It said a few more medicines have been prescribed to Nawaz Sharif. The board stated the blood circulation and sugar level of the former PM was under control.

The panel suggested Nawaz Sharif to use edibles with low cholesterol, salt and less protein.

On Feb 5, the reports of Nawaz Sharif’s medical tests have been forwarded to the Ministry of Interior. Sources said the reports contained medical history of Sharif, however the latest test results reveal little blockages in his arteries and he is also suffering from blood pressure, diabetic and kidney problems.

The board, which was formed on January 25 by the Punjab government, comprises cardiac experts from Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology (AFIC), Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) and Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC).

Comments

comments