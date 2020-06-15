Diamer-Bhasha Dam to be completed by 2027: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Monday announced that the Diamer-Bhasha Dam will be completed by 2027, ARY NEWS reported.

“We will be beginning works on three hydel projects this year,” he said adding that Diamer Bhasha Dam, Mohmand Dam and Dasu Dam would improve the capacity of Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) by 80 percent.

“Rs 30 billion have already been spent on resettlement process for Diamer Bhasha Dam,” Asad Umar said while speaking during budget session.

He said that the government was also taking measures for improving water supply to Balochistan areas and has already approved development work on Naulong Dam.

The federal minister said that an amount was also earmarked for preparing a feasibility of Sindh Barrage project.

Asad Umar said that 2000 MW power projects would be launched under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). “We will be establishing three special economic zones under CPEC,” he said adding that Dhabeji Economic Zone was delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government planned to earmark Rs177.512 billion for dams and hydropower projects in the budget for next fiscal year as it aims to prioritize spending on water conservation projects in the country.

According to budget recommendations, Rs 164 billion would be utilized for the projects from national exchequer while Rs13.50 billion would be arranged from foreign funding resources.

It was recommended to set aside Rs 80 billion for construction of Dasu Hydro-power project at Indus River.

The World Bank had also approved a loan for construction of the Dasu Hydropower project in 2017 and the project was delay after obstacles were created in acquiring land for the project.

The government has also recommended to earmark Rs 21 billion for construction of Diamer-Bhasha Dam while Rs 14.7 billion were planned to be set aside for Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower project during the next fiscal year.

