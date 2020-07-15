‘Construction work at Diamer Bhasha Dam a historic milestone’

Web Analytics
ISLAMABAD: Chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Lt. General (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa has said on Wednesday that start of construction work at Diamer Bhasha Dam is a historic milestone.

In a tweet, Asim Bajwa said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will kick off construction work at the Dam today. He added that the reservoir of 6.4 MAF will add 1.2 million acres of land for agriculture.

Chairman CPEC Authority further revealed that the project will provide a boost to steel, cement and construction industry and 4500 MW of cheap electricity while creating 16,000 jobs.

The dam has a capacity to produce 4500 megawatts of electricity and could help in saving US$2.48 billion annually in terms of fuel charges.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan on May 11 directed to immediately start the construction work of Diamer Bhasha Dam.

