Diarrhoea, gastro cases on the rise in Karachi

KARACHI: After heavy rainfall and Eid-ul-Azha, Karachi has witnessed a sudden rise in the number of gastroenteritis and diarrhoea patients, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per the provincial health department, the number of gastro and diarrhea patients has been increased by 300 percent in the metropolis. Almost all the government hospitals in the provincial metropolis are receiving an average of 100 to 150 patients per day, including children, males and females, sources said.

Thousands of patients with complaints in abdominal were reported in different city hospitals in the past week. At least 2000 patients including children were admitted to Civil Hospital, Karachi during one week.

Similarly, Abbasi Shaheed Hospital has received 2800 child patients, while 1400 diarrhoea patients were brought to Lyari General Hospital.

Likewise, 2500 acute watery diarrhea patients were admitted in Sindh government children hospital.

The doctors are attributing the cause of illness of gastro patients to contaminated water and the consumption of unhygienic food. They advised people not to take food from bazaar and prefer quality food in their homes.

Sources in the health department said that during Eid holidays, hundreds of gastro patients were admitted and they were discharged after extending medical facilities.

