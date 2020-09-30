Diesel price cut by Rs2.40 per litre, petrol rate to remain unchanged

ISLAMABAD: The government on Wednesday decided to cut the price of high-speed diesel by Rs2.40 per litre and keep that of petrol unchanged for a period of fifteen days with effect from October 1.

The prices of other petroleum products will also remain unchanged for the next 15 days.

Read More: ECC approves mechanism to change petroleum prices after 15 days

Earlier, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) put forth a proposal to reduce the prices of petroleum products by up to Rs2 per litre for the month of October.

According to sources, OGRA recommended Rs2 per litre cut in the price of petrol and diesel following the decrease in fuel prices in the international market. The summary for the revision of fuel prices for the month of October was sent to the Ministry of Petroleum for approval.

Read More: Fed govt announces petroleum prices for next 15 days

Comments

comments