Differences between PTI, GDA over Pir Saddaruddin Shah Rashdi’s defeat

KARACHI: Differences between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and one of its coalition partners, the Grand Democratic Alliance emerged on Friday, as the GDA leaders revealed that PTI lawmakers did not vote for Pir Sadaruddin Shah Rashdi in recently held Senate elections.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The GDA leaders have claimed that Pir Saddaruddin Shah Rashid lost the election contest as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers did not vote for him. The proofs along with the names of the MPAs have been dispatched to Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan to take action, they stated.

“Six to seven lawmakers of PTI did not vote for Rashid.” Taking the names of Karim Gabol, Rabistan Khan, Umer Umeri and others, Abdul Razaq Rahimoon alleged that these are the MPAs who refrain from voting for Saddaruddin Shah Rashdi.

Nusrat Sahar Abbasi said that PM Imran Khan has been informed about the situation.

Read more: Ghulam Bibi Bharwana on PM’s radar over Islamabad Senate debacle

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) won 18 seats in Senate elections 2021.

The PTI–backed candidates won 10 out of total 12 seats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), five from Punjab (unopposed), two from Sindh, and one Senate seat from Islamabad, according to un0fficial results.

As per unofficial results, the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), which is an ally of ruling PTI won six Senate seats. Muttahida Qaumi Movement–Pakistan (MQM-P) secured victory on 2 Senate seats from Sindh Assembly.

Similarly, Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) has won eight Senate seats, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) five, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) secured three seats, Awami National Party (ANP) 2, BNP-Mengal one, PML-Q 1, whereas, two Senate seats were won by independent candidates, unofficial results show.

Comments

comments