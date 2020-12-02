Differently-abled girl raped in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old girl with disabilities was sexually assaulted by unidentified people in Gujranwala, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident took place in Hajweri Town area of Gujranwala. However, the rape victim has been shifted to Distinct Hospital Kamoke for medical treatment.

Talking to journalists, DSP Amir Malik said that an initial medical examination of the victim confirmed that she was subjected to sexual abuse. He maintained that the police were searching for the girl’s family.

Read More: Differently-abled girl gang-raped in Multan, Police impedes FIR

Earlier on September 11, agirl with disabilities in Multan had allegedly been gang-raped by two suspects who had broken into her house late night on Friday.

According to the reports, the girl had said in her statement that the two men broke into her house in Mouza Sahi Chawan area of Multan, late into the night and assaulted her.

Locals in the neighbourhood had staged a protest against the ‘callous’ behaviour of the police and demanded to lodge FIR of the incident immediately.

