Differently-abled man going to work gang-raped in rickshaw  

LAHORE: A differently-abled man was gang-raped in a rickshaw by a driver and his two other accomplices in Lahore as police have yet to arrest the accused, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, a differently-abled man hired a rickshaw to go to a bakery in the Township area, where he used to work as a salesman.

“The rickshaw driver instead of going to the bakery took the three-wheeler to nearby fields, where he along with two others gang raped the differently-abled man,” the family of the victim said.

The police have registered an FIR against the accused, however, they are yet to arrest them. An investigation officer into the matter said that the medical report of the victim has also confirmed that he was being raped.

It is pertinent to mention here that cases of differently-abled people being subjected to rape have appeared recently and in one such case, a 16-year-old girl with disabilities was sexually assaulted by unidentified people in Gujranwala.

According to police, the incident took place in the Hajweri Town area of Gujranwala. The rape victim was shifted to Distinct Hospital Kamoke for medical treatment.

Talking to journalists, DSP Amir Malik said that an initial medical examination of the victim confirmed that she was subjected to sexual abuse. He maintained that the police were searching for the girl’s family.

