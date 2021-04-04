KARACHI: In a shocking incident, a differently-abled para taekwondo player on Sunday died after he was left in a critically injured condition following an alleged abduction in Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the differently-abled player, Ubaid Ullah, was abducted the previous month and four days later he was recovered in a critically injured situation.

I’m really sad to report this…. I knew this HERO since long, he was purely an angel 😇, tears in my eyes ……. 😭 😭 😭

انا للّٰہ وانا الیہ راجعون pic.twitter.com/PTJtLRuxqA — Shoaib Jatt (@Shoaib_Jatt) April 4, 2021



“Ubaid Ullah was abducted in March from Mominabad area and later he was found in an injured condition from Gulistan-e-Jauhar area,” the father of the victim said adding that he was tortured with multiple injuries on the head.

He said that the victim remained admitted to Jinnah Hospital for a month and later succumbed to his injuries today.

In yet another incident of violence against differently-abled people, a man was gang-raped in a rickshaw by a driver and his two other accomplices in Lahore.

According to details, a differently-abled man hired a rickshaw to go to a bakery in the Township area, where he used to work as a salesman.

“The rickshaw driver instead of going to the bakery took the three-wheeler to nearby fields, where he along with two others gang raped the differently-abled man,” the family of the victim said.

The police have registered an FIR against the accused, however, they are yet to arrest them. An investigation officer into the matter said that the medical report of the victim has also confirmed that he was being raped.

