Digital technologies to help improve governance: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the government is committed to improve governance with the help of digital technologies and become part of digital revolution.

Speaking at a conference of sustainable development policy Institute in Islamabad, Dr Firdous said our economy is now increasingly linked with digitalization and the government is focusing on raising awareness and training the youth in new skills as per the digital age, Radio Pakistan reported.

Dr Firdous said that this will help empower and strengthen our future generation.

Read More: Senior Google executive quits job to lead PM’s ‘Digital Pakistan’ initiative

Earlier in the day, a senior Pakistani executive of Google, Tania Aidrus had stepped down from her position at the tech giant to lead Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Digital Pakistan initiative.

She had arrived in the country from Singapore to offer her service to the country’s digitalisation programme.

The inauguration ceremony will be held at the Prime Minister Office in Islamabad. Under the programme, correspondence between government departments will be done through digital channels instead of paper.

Comments

comments