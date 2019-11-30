Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


More than 5000 Pakistanis sing ‘Dil Dil Pakistan’ with Junoon

dil dil pakistan junoon

A sea of Pakistanis, around more than 5000, sung Dil Dil Pakistan together with Sufi rock band Junoon.

Taking to Twitter, an audience member who was present at the Junoon band’s comeback concert in Dubai shared a video. Lead vocalist Ali Azmat enthralled the audience as he made them sing the popular anthem with him.

In the video, patriotic Pakistanis living away from home can be seen lighting up their phone torches and singing the popular song (Dil Dil Pakistan), originally performed by late Junaid Jamshed. It was released in 1987 by his pop band Vital Signs.

Rock guitarist and band member of Junoon, Salman Ahmed tweeted “JJ [Junaid Jamshed] was listening tonight.”

The Sufi rock band, which reunited in 2018 after 13 years, also features bass guitarist Brian O’Connell.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Zainab Abbas carries her love for cricket into her shendi

Lifestyle

Mehwish Hayat performs Umrah with her family

Lifestyle

Brazil’s president accuses Leonardo DiCaprio of financing Amazon fires

Lifestyle

Disney’s ‘Frozen 2’ thrills indigenous Sámi people in northern…


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close