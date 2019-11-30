More than 5000 Pakistanis sing ‘Dil Dil Pakistan’ with Junoon

A sea of Pakistanis, around more than 5000, sung Dil Dil Pakistan together with Sufi rock band Junoon.

Taking to Twitter, an audience member who was present at the Junoon band’s comeback concert in Dubai shared a video. Lead vocalist Ali Azmat enthralled the audience as he made them sing the popular anthem with him.

In the video, patriotic Pakistanis living away from home can be seen lighting up their phone torches and singing the popular song (Dil Dil Pakistan), originally performed by late Junaid Jamshed. It was released in 1987 by his pop band Vital Signs.

JJ was listening tonite❤️❤️🇵🇰 https://t.co/yjcumwZn7i — salman ahmad (@sufisal) November 29, 2019

Rock guitarist and band member of Junoon, Salman Ahmed tweeted “JJ [Junaid Jamshed] was listening tonight.”

The Sufi rock band, which reunited in 2018 after 13 years, also features bass guitarist Brian O’Connell.

