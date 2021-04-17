Few diplomats recalled from Saudi Arabia over citizens’ complaints: FM Qureshi

DUBAI: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said that welfare and resolution of the problems of expatriate Pakistanis are among the top priorities of the incumbent government, ARY News reported.

Addressing an Iftar dinner hosted by Pakistan Business Council in Dubai today, FM Qureshi said that the government had recalled a few of its diplomats from Saudi Arabia over the complaints of overseas Pakistanis.

He said that the government was committed to provide every possible facility to overseas Pakistanis. The foreign minister asked the ambassadors to facilitate the Pakistani expatriates and warned of strict action if received any complaint.

He said that the purpose of his visit to UAE is further enhancing the bilateral trade relations and cooperation in diverse fields.

Earlier today, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had arrived in Dubai here on Saturday on a three-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Senior officials of the UAE Foreign Ministry, Pakistan Ambassador to the UAE Afzal Mehmood and other officials had received the Foreign Minister at the Dubai International Airport.

During the visit, the foreign minister would meet his counterpart Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and other UAE dignitaries.

