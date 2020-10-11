First direct flight of British Airways to leave for Lahore tomorrow

KARACHI: The British Airways is all set to operate its first direct flight to Lahore from London tomorrow, ARY News reported on Sunday.

As per details, a flight carrying 300 passengers on board will fly for Lahore from London’s Heathrow airport. The flight will land at Lahore airport Tuesday morning.

Arrangments at the Lahore airport have been finalised, whereas UK diplomatic staff and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) officials will welcome passengers of the flight.

According to a schedule, the airline will operate direct flights from Lahore, Pakistan to London four days a week.

All flights will be operated by a Boeing 787-8 departing from Heathrow Terminal 5, landing into Lahore’s International Airport, according to British Airways airline.

It is pertinent to mention here that British Airways resumed flight operations to Pakistan in June 2019. Flight operations that were suspended again due to the coronavirus pandemic resumed in August. The airline already flies from Islamabad.

