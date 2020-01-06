Discounted commodity items at Utility Stores to be available from tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan has formally approved a relief package for utility stores across the country, bringing the price of regular use commodity items down considerably, ARY News reported on Monday.

The price of sugar per kilogram is available on a discount of Rs7 in utility stores, the retail price of sugar in the open market it Rs75 and will be available in Rs68 per kg in utility stores.

Prices of rice, white chickpeas along with other commodity items will also be reduced.

Official notification of the discounted prices of commodity items has been issued and implementation on it will begin across the country from tomorrow, Tuesday.

Earlier on July 31, A delegation of the Utility Stores Corporation called upon the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan.

The meeting underscored bettering and working towards improving the stores and their efficiency increased.

The Prime Minister expressed the desire to turn the corporation into a world-class organization.

Khan directed the delegation to revamp the institute on a retail basis like stores are in the developed countries.

