ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday issued directives for provision of relief to the masses purely on merit saying he won’t tolerate any sort of discrimination in this regard, reported ARY News.

He presided over a meeting to review progress on the measures the government has so far taken with regard to coronavirus prevention and diagnosis facilities, the stimulus package for economy, maintaining supply chain of essential food items across the country, and to keep the wheel of the national economy turning.

The premier maintained experiences of other countries about testing and control of the disease are being assessed closely.

Prime Minister Khan directed the authorities concerned to collect data about availability of testing kits and ventilators as well as other facilities being provided to the corona-affected patients in hospitals across the country.

He further instructed that people be kept posted on the coronavirus situation so that no misconceptions or ambiguities about anything arise.

It was decided that private sector hospitals will be asked to allocate a number of beds and other facilities for treatment of coronavirus patients.

Briefing the premier on the measures taken to deal with the coronavirus situation, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) chief Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal said the number of labs conducting coronavirus tests stood at 14 as of March 13, which has now been increased to 20.

Twelve more labs are being established as the NDMA has set a target of 32 such facilities in the country, he added.

Initially, the NDMA chief said 57,000 testing kits were procured from China while another 30,000 kits arrived in the country later.

1,92000 testing kits will arrive in Pakistan tomorrow after which a total 2,80000 kits will be available in the country.

