Disney+ to debut in eight more countries in Europe

Disney +, Europe

Walt Disney Co said on Tuesday it would launch Disney+ in eight more countries in Europe, as millions of people stuck at home due to coronavirus-induced restrictions turn to streaming services for entertainment.

Disney+ will debut in Portugal, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, Belgium and Luxembourg on Sept. 15, the home of Mickey Mouse said bit.ly/2V92M9J.

The streaming service that featured the popular series The Mandalorian is live in eight countries in Europe, including the United Kingdom.

Disney+, which made its debut in November in the United States, attracted more than 50 million paid users, Disney said in April.

