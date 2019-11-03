District hospital turned into a wedding hall in Punjab

CHISHTIAN: District Headquater Hospital, Chishtian was transformed into a wedding hall when an employee arranged the wedding of his son at the healthcare facility, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, Lab In charge of the facility had arranged the wedding reception of his son at the hospital, video of the incident shows firecrackers and celebrations of the occasion in full flow.

Friends of the groom partook in dancing whilst songs played and the festivities turned raucous.

The government hospital was illegally used to arrange the ceremony, many a patients were put through discomfort due to the noise pollution that the illegally arranged ceremony brought along with it.

The wedding was celebrated till early hours in the morning making it a real test of patience and tolerance for patients checked into the facility to be taken care of, especially those in intensive care units.

Tents were pegged in the hospital vicinity to incorporate the event.

