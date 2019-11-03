Failure of ‘Halva March’ would be Pakistan’s triumph: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology taking to social networking website, Twitter took a jibe at the ongoing ‘Azadi March’ dubbing it ‘Halva March’, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The federal minister tweeted that the failure of ‘Halva March’ would prove to be a victory for Pakistan.

“Those that were against the creation of Pakistan are now out on the streets against it,” said Chaudhry.

Fawad Chaudhry further added that the ancestors of those participating in the march were against Quaid e Azam during the creation of Pakistan, today they are standing against the current Prime Minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

“Their (Azadi March) defeat is key to Pakistan’s bright future, the matter is nearing its end, added Chaudhry.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Saturday (yesterday) had decided against joining Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal’s (JUI-F) sit-in protest.

Both the PPP and PML-N were invited by JUI-F chief Fazal-ur-Rehman to attend Islamabad’s sit-in, but decided not to join the sit-in protest, they have informed the JUI-F leadership about there decision.

