Nation well aware of JUI-F Chief’s tactics: SAPM Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan says nation is well aware of tactics of JUI-F Chief and would not allow him to use the religious card for his vested interests.

In a series of Tweets, SAPM Awan regretted that Maulana Fazlur Rehman is threatening to create anarchy in the country by bring innocent students of seminaries to the streets.

Read More: Institutions should not be dragged into politics, says Firdous Ashiq Awan

Firdous Ashiq Awan said Prime Minister Imran Khan would neither make a deal with these elements nor give them any relaxation in the accountability process.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Saturday (yesterday) had decided against joining Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal’s (JUI-F) sit-in protest.

Read More: Govt not to accept any unconstitutional demand, decides PTI’s core committee

Both the PPP and PML-N were invited by JUI-F chief Fazal-ur-Rehman to attend Islamabad’s sit-in, but decided not to join the sit-in protest, they have informed the JUI-F leadership about there decision.

Comments

comments