Institutions should not be dragged into politics, says Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said it was unfortunate and condemnable to drag institutions into politics for achieving nefarious personal political goals, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In a series of tweets, the special assistant said that the country’s institutions were our pride, guarantor of the defense and security of the motherland.

“Institutions are our pride and guarantor of peace and security of the motherland, dragging them into the politics for sordid political interests is both regrettable and reprehensible,” she tweeted.

ہمارے ادارے ہمارا فخر، وطن عزیز کے دفاع اور سلامتی کے ضامن ہیں۔اپنے گھناؤنے ذاتی سیاسی عزائم کی تسکین کیلئے انہیں سیاست میں گھسیٹنا افسوسناک اور قابل مذمت ہے۔ https://t.co/byZpm8UT1D — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) November 2, 2019

Firdous Ashiq Awan said the people and national security institutions have rendered immense sacrifices for peace in the country.

She said JUI (F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman should not take forward the agenda of the country’s enemy through his negative politics of trying to make the institutions controversial.

She slammed JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman for taking forward the agenda of the country’s enemy and making institutions controversial through his negative politics.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the ‘Kings of Corruption’ who cannot see beyond their personal interests are using Maulana Fazlur Rehman for their own motives.

She asked Maulana Fazlur Rehman not to become a tool in the hands of these corrupt elements.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said Prime Minister Imran Khan has a deep association with Pakistan. He is the real son of the homeland and a national hero.

She, however, lamented that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has committed treason with the ideology of late Benazir Bhutto and undermined her sacrifice in the war against terrorism by participating in the gathering of an armed group carrying flags of the Taliban.

