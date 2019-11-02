ISLAMABAD: A number of Azadi March participants were seen hoisting Taliban flags, during their protest in Islamabad prompting authorities to make arrests, ARY News reported on Saturday.

جے یو آئی ف اور طالبان کا گٹھ جوڑ سامنے آگیا جے یو آئی ف اور طالبان کا گٹھ جوڑ سامنے آگیا — جے یو آئی امارات افغانستان کا جھنڈا استعمال کررہی ہے — جے یو آئی کے اس اقدام سے طالبان عنصر کو فروغ مل رہا ہے — گزشتہ 2 دہائیوں میں پاکستان نے ٹی ٹی پی کے خاتمے کیلئے بے پنا قربانیاں دیں — قوم نے ہزاروں قربانیاں اس دن کیلئے دی تھیں؟ دنیا کو کیا پیغام دیا جارہا ہے؟#ARYNews Posted by ARY News on Saturday, November 2, 2019

As per details, a number of Azadi Marchers were seen waving Taliban flags in the anti-government protest in Islamabad.

Taking notice of the news item aired on ARY News, the police arrested scores of the protesters for hoisting the Taliban flags in Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam’s march. The arrests were also confirmed by the deputy commissioner Islamabad.

“The administration of the Azadi March has also distanced itself from the people, who hoisted Taliban flags in the protest”, the deputy commissioner said.

Read more: Govt not to accept any unconstitutional demand, decides PTI’s core committee

According to the defense analysts, hoisting such flags in the JUI-F’s Azadi March, can put a negative impact on the improving image of Pakistan.

متنازع جھنڈوں پر اے آر وائی نیوز کی خبر پر ایکشن – متنازع جھنڈوں پر اے آر وائی نیوز کی خبر پر ایکشن — مولانا کے دھرنے میں افغان طالبان کے جھنڈے لانے والے متعدد افراد گرفتار — ڈپٹی کمشنر اسلام آباد نے گرفتاری کی تصدیق کردی#ARYNews #AzadiMarch Posted by ARY News on Saturday, November 2, 2019

On the other hand, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry asked Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman’s relation with Baitullah and Hakeemullah Mehsud. He said Pakistan desires for peace in Afghanistan and hoisting Taliban flags in Azadi March are beyond his understanding.

The JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman in his yesterday’s speech demanded the incumbent government and the prime minister to step down till Sunday.

Comments

comments