‘Divisions emerge’ among PDM ranks as meeting underway at Jati Umra

LAHORE: Divisions have emerged within the ranks of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) as top leaders of the opposition alliance discuss the future course of action against the incumbent government, ARY NEWS reported on Friday.

According to sources having knowledge of the discussion during the PDM meeting, the differences have emerged over issues pertaining to resignations from assemblies and participation in the Senate elections and by-polls.

The meeting was attended by PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, PPP leaders Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto via video link while the other PDM leaders attended the meeting at Jati Umra in person.

Over the resignation issue, the JUI-F and PML-N were of the opinion that resignations should immediately be submitted to the leadership of the parties, however, the PPP called for caution on the matter saying that no hurry should be made in this regard.

Furthermore, the PPP said that it wanted to take an active part in the by-polls and Senate elections while on the contrary, Maulana Fazlur Rehman suggested that the opposition should immediately resign from the assemblies and refrain from taking part in any electoral process.

The sources said that the PML-N was of the view that opposition parties could take part in Senate polls, however, they should refrain from taking part in any by-polls.

Read More: Cracks appear in PDM alliance: sources

The PDM also devised a mechanism for holding national dialogue with PML-N giving authority to Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz to lead the talks.

“The other PML-N leaders will not have any authority over the matter,” they said.

The PPP gave Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto the authority to lead the national dialogue process on behalf of their party.

Comments

comments